Dr. Barry Pronold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Pronold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Pronold works at
Locations
Alyse R Bellomo2200 Burdett Ave Ste 201, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pronold is always on time, and pleasant. He is extremely professional, and courteous. I have been seeing him for 10 years, and would never think of switching.
About Dr. Barry Pronold, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144420837
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State U
- Ohio State U
- Ohio State U
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pronold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pronold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pronold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pronold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pronold.
