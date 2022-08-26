Overview

Dr. Barry Pronold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Pronold works at Alyse R Bellomo in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.