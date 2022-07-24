Dr. Barry Rayburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rayburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Rayburn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham2700 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100Thursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham - 1197191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 939-7100Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayburn?
Dr. Rayburn has treated my acute combined heart failure/cardiomyopathy due to viral infection (result of covid) for a little over a year. My 1st cardiologist gave me little to no hope of my heart recovering. Now my heart is re-remodeling. I have been given my life back. I thank God for allowing me to find Dr. Rayburn. He is extremely personable, understanding and top tier in the world of invasive cardiology.
About Dr. Barry Rayburn, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1083647200
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Macmurray College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayburn has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rayburn speaks American Sign Language.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.