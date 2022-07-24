Overview

Dr. Barry Rayburn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Rayburn works at Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.