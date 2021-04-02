Dr. Barry Reiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Reiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Reiner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Reiner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reiner Barry MD Office1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 646-4009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiner?
Dr. Reiner is knowledgable, personable and was able to calmly reassure us when we we were worried about our daughter. He explained to us what the day of testing was going to be like and followed up with us after, even before we had the results. I would highly recommend Dr Reiner.
About Dr. Barry Reiner, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386738938
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiner works at
Dr. Reiner has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Rickets, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.