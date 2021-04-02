See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Barry Reiner, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Reiner, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Reiner works at John Hopkins At Charter Dr in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Rickets along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reiner Barry MD Office
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 646-4009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Rickets
Diabetes Screening
Short Stature
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Precocious Puberty
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes Type 2
Gynecomastia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Screening
Turner Syndrome
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Reiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386738938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Reiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiner works at John Hopkins At Charter Dr in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Reiner’s profile.

    Dr. Reiner has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Rickets, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

