Dr. Barry Resnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Resnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Resnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Resnik works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 580, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-2670Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Resnik?
About Dr. Barry Resnik, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336148535
Education & Certifications
- U Miami/Jackson Meml Med Ctr
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnik works at
Dr. Resnik has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Resnik speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.