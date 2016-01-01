Overview

Dr. Barry Resnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Resnik works at Memorial Division Of Neurology in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.