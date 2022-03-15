Dr. Barry Riskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Riskin, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Riskin, MD
Dr. Barry Riskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Riskin works at
Dr. Riskin's Office Locations
Christie Clinic in Bloomington on Empire2502 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 385-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been having seizures for about 10 yrs before meeting dr.riskin. In and out of hospitals and being misdiagnosed. Went to Dr.Riskin for 2 visits and got fully correctly diagnosed. He has helped me the most out of all the doctors I have been to. Very responsive and friendly. My whole family is happy I found this doctor. He was able to explain to them what's wrong where other doctors failed at. I actually moved back to Illinois so I could go to this doctor. Was a 2 hour drive, then he moves to the city I live. Quite amazing
About Dr. Barry Riskin, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326233271
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke'S Med Center
- Evanston Hosp/Northwestern University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Neurology
Dr. Riskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riskin has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Riskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riskin.
