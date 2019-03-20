Overview of Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO

Dr. Barry Rodgers, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Rodgers works at Back & Posture Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.