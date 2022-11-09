Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD
Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenbloom's Office Locations
The Center for Radiation Therapy of Beverly Hills9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He will absolutely look out for you. If you have questions… Even if you challenge him… He will listen. He will discuss. These are very important qualities to me.
About Dr. Barry Rosenbloom, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbloom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbloom has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbloom.
