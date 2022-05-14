Dr. Barry Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Ross, MD
Dr. Barry Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
Gastro Health - Coral Springs3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 250, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 721-5400
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
As I am a new Florida resident, I had my first colonoscopy and endoscopy today, May 13, 2022, with Dr. Ross. I was greeted by Jon, RN, who reassured me that everything will go well. I was also taken care of by the following Nurses: Kathie, Jamila, Gaby, and Melanie. They were all so very pleasant, professional and very caring at all times. The receptionist staff were also very pleasant! Dr. Ross and his staff are the best! I highly recommend Dr. Ross. Thank you for such great care!
About Dr. Barry Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
