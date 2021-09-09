See All Podiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (34)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM

Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital

Dr. Saffran works at Moses K Albert MD PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saffran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moses K Albert MD PC
    3020 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-0073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 09, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Saffran for many years. He is very caring and a great communicator also he has a great personality and knowledge. His front office ladies are so sweet, and his nurse is very caring. Dr Saffran removed hardware from my large left toe that had been there for several years, and I always had pain. He contacted the doctor that installed the hardware and was able to get the information he needed. He took the time to research the type of screws and got the necessary surgical tools to remove them. Overall, I would say he is one of the top doctors in the area.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM
    About Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215960620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Clark University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saffran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saffran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saffran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saffran works at Moses K Albert MD PC in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Saffran’s profile.

    Dr. Saffran has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saffran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saffran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

