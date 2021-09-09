Overview of Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM

Dr. Barry Saffran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital



Dr. Saffran works at Moses K Albert MD PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.