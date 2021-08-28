See All Ophthalmologists in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD

Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Sandoval works at The Eye Institute in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandoval's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Institute PC
    160 NW Gilman Blvd Ste 240, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 606-1359
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Floaters
Nearsightedness
Keratitis
Floaters
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Choroiditis, Serpiginous Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Donna Winningham — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538225917
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Mc Boston U
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval works at The Eye Institute in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval’s profile.

    Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

