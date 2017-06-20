Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaitkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD
Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Schaitkin works at
Dr. Schaitkin's Office Locations
-
1
University Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Shadyside5200 Centre Ave Ste 211, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaitkin?
Wonderful professional and courteous throughout my daughter's procedure. The Nursing Staff at Shadyside were splendid
About Dr. Barry Schaitkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326013624
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaitkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaitkin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaitkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaitkin works at
Dr. Schaitkin has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaitkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaitkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaitkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaitkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaitkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.