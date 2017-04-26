See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD

Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Schapiro works at Advanced Orthopedics and Pain Management, PL in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Orlando, FL, Miami, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Chan, MD
Dr. Daniel Chan, MD
5.0 (247)
View Profile
Dr. James Mackenzie, MD
Dr. James Mackenzie, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Marvin Smith, MD
Dr. Marvin Smith, MD
4.8 (77)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Browaid Brace Inc
    3500 Tyler St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2047
  2. 2
    Cadr Olss
    2401 Frist Blvd Ste 7, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 466-0088
  3. 3
    Fort Myers
    3610 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-3183
  4. 4
    Orlando Office
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 960-1717
  5. 5
    Miami Office
    11401 SW 40th St Ste 120, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 310-7246
  6. 6
    Palm Beach Gardens Office
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 304, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 975-7246
  7. 7
    Altamonte Springs Office
    499 E Central Pkwy Ste 130, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 960-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
McMurray's Test
Elbow Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schapiro?

    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. Schapiro is a great doctor, but the staff and everybody else that works there is a joke! I was in the exam room for 2 1/2 hours waiting for someone to just put a cast on me. The guy that did the cast kept leaving the room and was literally on his phone texting when I was just sitting there staring at him. Very bad first impression!!!!! Don't think I will be going back. My appointment was at 11:15. I didn't leave until 2:45.
    Hollywood, FL — Apr 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schapiro to family and friends

    Dr. Schapiro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schapiro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD.

    About Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023058153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board Of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health Systems
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schapiro works at Advanced Orthopedics and Pain Management, PL in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Orlando, FL, Miami, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Schapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Schapiro has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barry Schapiro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.