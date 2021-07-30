Overview

Dr. Barry Schneider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Schneider works at Carolina Digestive Health Associates University in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.