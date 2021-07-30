Dr. Barry Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Schneider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
Carolina Digestive Health Associates University8210 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider was very receptive to all my needs. Easy to speak with and responsive to my questions.
About Dr. Barry Schneider, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669490991
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.