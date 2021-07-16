Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM
Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
My Foot Doctor Pllc106 STUART RD NE, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 559-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Athens Office705 Cook Dr Ste 200, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 744-9399
Lenoir City Office689 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 988-6394
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Doc who focus' on fixing you
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720081078
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University at Buffalo, SUNY
