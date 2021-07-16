Overview

Dr. Barry Schulman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Schulman works at My Foot Doctor PLLC in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Athens, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.