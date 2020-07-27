Dr. Barry Schuval, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schuval, DO
Overview
Dr. Barry Schuval, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schuval works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Association of Long Island3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 401, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 224-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schuval is a great doctor. Always willing to speak after hours and makes himself which is rare these days. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Barry Schuval, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861484065
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuval has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuval has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuval.
