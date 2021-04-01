Overview

Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Schwartz works at Office in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.