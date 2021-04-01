See All Family Doctors in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (47)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Schwartz works at Office in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Svetlana Raichel Stivi, MD
Dr. Samantha Von Ins, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    17822 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Huntington Beach Urgent Care
    17752 Beach Blvd # 203, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285692061
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Office in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

