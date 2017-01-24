See All Urologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Barry Seidman, MD

Urology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Seidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Seidman works at Barry R. Seidman MD in Warren, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry Seidman
    10 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 219-4479
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Barry R. Seidman MD
    1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 219-4479
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Dr. Seidman was friendly, direct, and assured in his recommended treatment. His demeanor put me at ease during the initial consult, through the surgical procedure, and onto follow up. The admin staff (Cindy) in the office were fun and easy to work with as well for payment and scheduling. They were knowledgable and made sure I was prepped for each appointment. A great team!
    B in Chatham, NJ — Jan 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Barry Seidman, MD
    About Dr. Barry Seidman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437157641
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Lafayette college,Easton Pa
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Seidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

