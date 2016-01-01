Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Locations
Mercy Medical Center Merced333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-5000
General Medicine Clinic1248 D St, Merced, CA 95341 Directions (209) 564-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760574917
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla Research Fellow - Ct Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
