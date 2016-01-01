Overview

Dr. Barry Sheppard, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Sheppard works at Family Care Clinic @ Mercy Medical in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.