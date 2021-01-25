Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Shuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Shuman, MD
Dr. Barry Shuman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Shuman's Office Locations
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates PC2 Empire Dr Ste 160, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 272-1333
William S. Oberheim MD PC63 Shaker Rd Ste 202, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 434-1327
Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-3366
Troy Medical Group2231 Burdett Ave Ste 230, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-5527
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shuman is the best!! Very knowledgeable and courteous. So glad I found him. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Barry Shuman, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811964430
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman works at
Dr. Shuman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.