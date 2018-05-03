Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Siegel, MD
Dr. Barry Siegel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Rochester Hills Office725 Barclay Cir Ste 225, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-4200
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Down-to-Earth, a calm listener who doesn't seem to judge or think of himself as superior to the patient. Scheduling is always simple and flexible, which is uncommon in most doctors today. I've had nothing but great experiences with Dr. Siegel and he has saw me through some difficult times in my own life. I would absolutely recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
