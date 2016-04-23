Dr. Barry Sigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Sigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Sigal, MD
Dr. Barry Sigal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Sigal's Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He knows what he tells you is correct.Very friendly and concerned about you.
About Dr. Barry Sigal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316929102
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
