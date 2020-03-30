Dr. Barry Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Silver, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Ridgewood1124 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 493-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Silver, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1659343549
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Fdn
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Acne, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.