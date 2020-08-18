Overview of Dr. Barry Singer, MD

Dr. Barry Singer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at The MS Center For Innovations In Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.