Dr. Barry Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Denver Cardiology Associates-Parker9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 230, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 744-1065
Surgone PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 411, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 744-1065
South Denver Cardiology-Castle Rock Office2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 115, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 744-1065
South Denver Cardiology Associates950 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 744-1065
Porter North Campus2535 S Downing St Ste 460, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 744-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No waiting. Spent a lot of time explaining my condition. Kindly.
About Dr. Barry Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1871581983
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
