Dr. Barry Smith, MD

Cardiology
2.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at The South Denver Heart Center in Littleton, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Castle Rock, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Littleton
    1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    South Denver Cardiology Associates-Parker
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 230, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065
    Surgone PC
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 411, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065
    South Denver Cardiology-Castle Rock Office
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 115, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065
    South Denver Cardiology Associates
    950 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065
    Porter North Campus
    2535 S Downing St Ste 460, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-1065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 20, 2023
    No waiting. Spent a lot of time explaining my condition. Kindly.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Barry Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871581983
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rochester General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rochester Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
