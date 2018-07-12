Overview of Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD

Dr. Barry Spoonamore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spoonamore works at Danville Surgical Associates in Danville, KY with other offices in Harrodsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.