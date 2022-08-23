Overview

Dr. Barry Stein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.