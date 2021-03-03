Overview of Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD

Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Strasnick works at EVMS Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeons in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.