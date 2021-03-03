See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD

Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Dr. Strasnick works at EVMS Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeons in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Strasnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Virginia Medical School
    600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 388-6200
  2. 2
    EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery
    2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 689-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Vertigo
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr. Strasnick saved my life! I was injured at 17 and suffered from severe vertigo for 2 years that lead to serious health complications. He performed exploratory surgery based off my symptoms and he found a fractured ear canal, adhesions to my stapes bone and 2 peri-lymphatic fistulas. He basically reconstructed my inner ear. After recovery I was able to return to college.
    Susan — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Strasnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922075308
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
