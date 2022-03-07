Dr. Barry Streit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Streit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Streit, MD
Dr. Barry Streit, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Streit works at
Dr. Streit's Office Locations
Central Medical Group PA6610 N University Dr Ste 120, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 340-1992Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Streit is amazing and very knowledgeable. I'm an RN and he really does his research and knows his medicine. He never gives up. I couldn't be happier with the special care and attention I have received from him and his staff.
About Dr. Barry Streit, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1033121116
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streit works at
Dr. Streit has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Streit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streit.
