Dr. Barry Streit, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Streit, MD

Dr. Barry Streit, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Streit works at Central Medical Group PA in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Streit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Medical Group PA
    6610 N University Dr Ste 120, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-1992
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Common Cold
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Common Cold

Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Common Cold
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Barry Streit, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033121116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
