Dr. Barry Sussman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Michael Magrino, DO375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-0400
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
He was very understanding and kind i felt part of the process,
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1801881487
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
