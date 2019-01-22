Overview of Dr. Barry Sussman, MD

Dr. Barry Sussman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sussman works at Michael Magrino, DO in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.