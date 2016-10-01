See All Podiatrists in Suffern, NY
Dr. Barry Sussner, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Suffern, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Sussner, DPM

Dr. Barry Sussner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Sussner works at Barry Sussner DPM in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sussner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barry Sussner Dpm
    222 Route 59 Ste 305, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 368-2442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2016
    I saw a podiatrist several weeks ago. A waste of time. The same thing with the dermatologist I saw last week. However, I went to the podiatrist next door to him and was given an emergency appointment! I am so thankful I tried again. Dr. Barry Sussner operated on my foot immediately and removed a growth that has been making it even harder for me to walk for a month. He had answers to several things that interfere with my walking and i will be returning. It was great to find a doc worth returning
    dj in Suffern, NY — Oct 01, 2016
    About Dr. Barry Sussner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316054760
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Sussner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sussner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sussner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sussner works at Barry Sussner DPM in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sussner’s profile.

    Dr. Sussner has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.