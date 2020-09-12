Dr. Barry Talesnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talesnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Talesnick, MD
Dr. Barry Talesnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
I have solid trust and confidence in Dr. Talesnick’s knowledge and opinions. Glad he is my internest/cardiologist .
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1518964410
- University MD Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Talesnick speaks Italian and Spanish.
