Dr. Barry Taney, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Taney, MD
Dr. Barry Taney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Taney's Office Locations
Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-6499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taney was friendly, communicative , and patient. I had several questions, which he took the time to address and he was professional and respectful of my time and concerns! He did present options that were realistic and honest as well.
About Dr. Barry Taney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taney has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taney speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taney.
