Overview

Dr. Barry Tarpley, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Tarpley works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.