Overview of Dr. Barry Tatar, MD

Dr. Barry Tatar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Tatar works at Barry S Tatar MD LLC in Elkridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.