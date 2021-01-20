Dr. Barry Tatar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Tatar, MD
Dr. Barry Tatar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Omni Nurse Associates8178 Lark Brown Rd Ste 101, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 799-3940
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tatar and his staff are very friendly. I have used him for sinisitis and found his approach to be better than others I went to. I also use him for my ears. I recommend him !
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386639466
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
