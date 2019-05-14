Overview of Dr. Barry Troyan, MD

Dr. Barry Troyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Troyan works at Memorial Village Sinus And Hearing in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.