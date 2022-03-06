Dr. Barry Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Waldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Waldman, MD
Dr. Barry Waldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
Barry replaced my knee with a custom knee replacement 4 year ago and I’ve been very happy. I referred some friends who are happy also.
About Dr. Barry Waldman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700875655
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.