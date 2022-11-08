Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD
Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wasserman's Office Locations
-
1
Barry N. Wasserman MD LLC100 Canal Pointe Blvd Ste 112, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 419-9696
-
2
Wills Eye Ophthalmology Clinic Inc.840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3041
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserman?
I would highly recommend Dr. Wasserman! I was previously told by other doctors that there was no help to correct my son's vision. I went to Dr. Wasserman and as my son says now, his procedure has been life altering. He can confidently look people in the eye after 16 years!!!! My mother took him for his consultation and my son cam home saying this guy is the best and he was so excited and very comfortable with him. It shocked me. The day of the surgery I met Dr. Wasserman and my son was right, he is the best, not to mention the best bedside manner I have ever seen in a Doctor. Anyone who gets annoyed and gives less of a review for waiting for this doctor, must not appreciate that some things are definitely worth waiting for. My son's vision was definitely worth it!!
About Dr. Barry Wasserman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659378248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.