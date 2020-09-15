Overview of Dr. Barry Waters, MD

Dr. Barry Waters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Waters works at Arthritis Specialists, PA in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.