Dr. Barry Weckesser is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Weckesser works at The Heart Institute Of Venice in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.