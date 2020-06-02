Dr. Barry Weckesser is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weckesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Weckesser
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Weckesser is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Weckesser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Venice Professional Limited Liability Company1370 E Venice Ave Ste 102, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 412-0026
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weckesser?
I have been going to Dr. Weckesser going on 3 years. Just had my yearly stress test. Once again I was so impressed I had to share. The office has always been spotless. Today they did everything recommended by CDC and then some. Diane at the front desk always greets you with a friendly smile. The 2 nurses that did my chemical stress test helped keep my mind off what was happening to my body as the test progressed by a little humor which really helped. They made the test a breeze. I appreciated that. Dr. Weckesser really cares about his patients & takes the time to explain everything. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Barry Weckesser
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1194719120
Education & Certifications
- American College of Cardiology
- Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weckesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weckesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weckesser works at
Dr. Weckesser has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weckesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weckesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weckesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weckesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weckesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.