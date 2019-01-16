Dr. Barry Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Weinstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Weinstock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Orlando Heart and Vascular Institute450 W Central Pkwy Ste 2000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 767-8554
Orlando Heart & Vascular Institute LLC33 S Washington Ave, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 767-8554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and understanding
About Dr. Barry Weinstock, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of University Of Pensylvania
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Weinstock works at
