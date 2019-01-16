Overview

Dr. Barry Weinstock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Weinstock works at Orlando Heart Specialists in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.