Dr. Barry Zamost, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Zamost, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Locations
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
SUMMARY I have read all the Yelp reviews. I must admit I don’t give Yelp reviews much weight in terms of picking a surgeon. Doctors can be nice and great individuals but often this has nothing to do with PATIENT OUTCOME. The outcome we are looking for is being CANCER FREE (dying some other way). So it is necessary to tell you my story so you can make this important assessment for yourself. My story below illustrates that you must have a competent and skilled doctor doing your procedure.
About Dr. Barry Zamost, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamost has seen patients for Dysphagia, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamost.
