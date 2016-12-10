Overview

Dr. Barry Zamost, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Zamost works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.