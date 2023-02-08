Dr. Barry Zide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Zide, MD
Dr. Barry Zide, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zide's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street - Nerve Center222 E 41st St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 421-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Zide to improve my chin/lack of projection. He is truly the expert in this field, and has written the book on chin augmentations. His ability to understand the shape of my face and present the best option going forward was nothing short of amazing. He walked me through the details of the procedure, why he was recommending it, and even provided research papers for my reading to help educate me on my chin augmentation procedure. The final outcome of my chin augmentation is amazing and I couldn't be any happier!!! I highly recommend Dr. Zide for anyone exploring a chin augmentation procedure.
About Dr. Barry Zide, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891894788
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Zide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zide.
