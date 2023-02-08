See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Barry Zide, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (104)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Zide, MD

Dr. Barry Zide, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Zide works at Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street - Nerve Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zide's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street - Nerve Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 421-2424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Big Ears
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Big Ears

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Feb 08, 2023
    I went to Dr. Zide to improve my chin/lack of projection. He is truly the expert in this field, and has written the book on chin augmentations. His ability to understand the shape of my face and present the best option going forward was nothing short of amazing. He walked me through the details of the procedure, why he was recommending it, and even provided research papers for my reading to help educate me on my chin augmentation procedure. The final outcome of my chin augmentation is amazing and I couldn't be any happier!!! I highly recommend Dr. Zide for anyone exploring a chin augmentation procedure.
    A.A. — Feb 08, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Barry Zide, MD
    About Dr. Barry Zide, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891894788
    Education & Certifications

    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Zide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zide works at Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 41st Street - Nerve Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zide’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Zide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

