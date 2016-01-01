Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO
Overview of Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO
Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
Toms River Office40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C103, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 367-8280Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Zimmerman, DO
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467433912
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-Stratford
- Saddlebrook Genl Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Neurology
