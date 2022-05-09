Overview

Dr. Bart Britten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Britten works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.