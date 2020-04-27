Dr. Chess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bart Chess, MD
Dr. Bart Chess, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 578-1292MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Peters Township Surgery Center160 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-8820Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Keystone Rehab Systems Natrona Heights1600 Pacific Ave Ste 9, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-0773
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4214Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Chess is an excellent surgeon, I had a very good experience with him. I will highly recommend his services. Also, he has a very pleasant personality and explains and answers questions thoroughly. Janet L. Mehall. - DuBois PA. April 27, 2020
About Dr. Bart Chess, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1023037413
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Chess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chess has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chess.
