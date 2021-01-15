Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chwalisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD
Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Chwalisz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chwalisz's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
-
2
Boston Office15 Parkman St Ste 835, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chwalisz?
Dr. Chwalisz is thorough and thoughtful. He is intentional about treating the patient and not the imaging (MRI). He listens to the patient's concerns and is responsive by email. It is well worth the wait to get in to see him.
About Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629365234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chwalisz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chwalisz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chwalisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chwalisz works at
Dr. Chwalisz has seen patients for Optic Neuritis, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chwalisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chwalisz speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chwalisz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chwalisz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chwalisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chwalisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.