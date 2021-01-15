Overview of Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD

Dr. Bart Chwalisz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Chwalisz works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology In Boston in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.