Dr. Bart De Gregorio, MD
Overview
Dr. Bart De Gregorio, MD is an Other Provider in Glen Ridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Michael Med Ctr
Dr. De Gregorio works at
Locations
Domenic L. Mariano, DO946 Bloomfield Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Gregorio has been my cardiologist for over 10 years. He explains things clearly whenever I have a question. He is thorough and looks out for his patients- you can’t ask for much more than that !!
About Dr. Bart De Gregorio, MD
- Other
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Michael Med Ctr
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester (New York)
- Internal Medicine
