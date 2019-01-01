Overview of Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO

Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Eastwood works at OrthoVirginia in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Wytheville, VA, Bluefield, VA and Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.