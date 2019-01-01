See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (44)
Map Pin Small Blacksburg, VA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO

Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Wythe County Community Hospital.

Dr. Eastwood works at OrthoVirginia in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Wytheville, VA, Bluefield, VA and Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eastwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia
    250 S Main St Ste 224A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-7133
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia
    1787 W Lee Hwy Bldg 2, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-7133
  3. 3
    OrthoVirginia
    111E SANDERS LN, Bluefield, VA 24605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-7133
  4. 4
    OrthoVirginia
    125 Akers Farm Rd Ste C, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-7133
  5. 5
    Bluefield
    111 Sanders Ln Ste E, Bluefield, VA 24605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 485-8573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wythe County Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendinitis

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 01, 2019
    He is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. I would recommend him to anybody that is having trouble. I had surgery on my shoulder years ago and needed it again, it was hard to find a sergeon to do it. Dr. Eastwood operated on it with no problem and he is a protectionist. Thank you Dr. Eastwood. Freda Lee
    Freda Lee in Williamsburg , WV — Jan 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bart Eastwood, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720142508
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Affinity Medical Center|Ohio University|Ohio University / Main Campus
    Internship
    • Doctor Hosp Stark Co|Ohio University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp; Surg
