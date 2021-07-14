Overview

Dr. Bart Endrizzi, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.



Dr. Endrizzi works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Fridley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.