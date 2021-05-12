See All Neurosurgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (54)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD

Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Macdonald works at Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Houston, TX, Canton, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Forsyth
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-4540
  2. 2
    Mischer Neuroscience Associates
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-7100
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  4. 4
    Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Cherokee
    470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 460, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 721-9540
  5. 5
    Bart MacDonald MD
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 450, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 664-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Lymph Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Soft Tissue Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer With Occult Primary Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 12, 2021
    I met with Dr. MacDonald today for ongoing lower back pain and Sciatica. The staff was friendly and attentive upon my arrival. My wait time was short. Before I could complete the "New Patient" Documents, I was called back to exam room. Dr. MacDonald took the time to speak with me, allowed me to speak without interrupting me, addressed my questions and took the time to review the MRI on the screen with me. I have been to 3 different doctors recently to address my issues. I was not satisfied with my treatment nor the condescending way I was addressed by the other doctors. I will be having surgery in the near future and I believe my problems will be addressed by Dr. MacDonald instead of random shots in the dark the other doctors took. I will follow up after the surgery.
    Patrick Sullivan — May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD
    About Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295894731
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard/bwh|U NC at Chapel Hill|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas, Houston
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
