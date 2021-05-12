Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD
Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Forsyth1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-4540
Mischer Neuroscience Associates6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Spectrum Neurosurgical Specialists - Cherokee470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 460, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9540
Bart MacDonald MD2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 450, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 664-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. MacDonald today for ongoing lower back pain and Sciatica. The staff was friendly and attentive upon my arrival. My wait time was short. Before I could complete the "New Patient" Documents, I was called back to exam room. Dr. MacDonald took the time to speak with me, allowed me to speak without interrupting me, addressed my questions and took the time to review the MRI on the screen with me. I have been to 3 different doctors recently to address my issues. I was not satisfied with my treatment nor the condescending way I was addressed by the other doctors. I will be having surgery in the near future and I believe my problems will be addressed by Dr. MacDonald instead of random shots in the dark the other doctors took. I will follow up after the surgery.
About Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295894731
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/bwh|U NC at Chapel Hill|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas, Houston
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
